FIRE CHIEF HANDS OVER CHECK – El Dorado Springs Fire Department Chief Bob Floyd (right) handed a check for $15,700 to Raymond Hereford, Caplinger Mills Fire Chief, at the conclusion of the Benefit Raffle and auction on Saturday, June 6.

The gun raffle, won by Chris Pitcher, brought in $5,300: the auction – $6,870, the auxiliary concessions – $780 and there were $2,750 in donations.

El Dorado Springs should be thankful that our thoughtful and generous community is so willing to support another community in Cedar County.