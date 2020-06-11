The El Dorado Springs R-II School Board will make history in its 7 p.m. Thursday meeting when it elects a new board president.

The first order of business will be to certify the June 2 election results. Then the board will reorganize.

In the 7:10 p.m. open session, the board will recognize outgoing board members Terry Shepard and Darrell Eason. Then the board will recognize retirees Linda Perrodin, Phil Martin, Jeanne Mark, Becky Cooper, Shana Newman, Tracy Lanser and Mark Koca.

In old business, the board will discuss the preliminary budget.

In new business, he board will consider he 20-21 salary schedule, consider approving Tania Molz as Board Secretary, consider approving Karen Beason as Board Treasurer, consider a quote for a roofing project, set the date for eh final Board meeting of FY 20-21 and review plans for reopening school in August/ COVID response.

The board may then go into closed session.