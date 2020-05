The El Dorado Springs Fire Department has planned a benefit auction for the Caplinger Mills Fire Department at 10 a.m. on Saturday, June 6, at the old Shopko building on 32 Hwy. The department will also serve hamburgers.

Included in their fundraising efforts is a raffle for a Ruger American Go Wild 6.5 Creedmore w/vortex 3-9×40 scope from Bear Arms. For tickets (one for $1, six for $5) call 876-4099 and leave a message.