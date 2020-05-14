The Progress Club is once again sponsoring their Flower Sale at the corner of Hwy. 54 and Park. Street They will be open from 10-4:30 Mon – Fri and from 10 – 1 on Saturday from May 11 – thru May 23.

The club will practice Covid 19 rules – masks, two or three shoppers at a time and they have curb service.

Every year the club recycles assorted flowers, wreaths and saddles for your loved ones. They have hanging baskets and window boxes for your porch and patio. They are like new and the prices are unbelievably low.

Come out and help the Progress Club. Their motto is “Help us help others.”