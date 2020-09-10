Bob Leeper, a graduate of the El Dorado Springs High School and most recently known as the builder of the Leeper Center on North Main in El Dorado Springs passed away at St. Luke’s in Kansas City on Aug. 28, 2020, surrounded by his family and listening to his favorite country and western music.

According to his wife, Barbara, Bob had been working with KU Med Alzheimer’s Unit for about five years. At his request upon his death his body was sent to KU Med for the removal of his brain so that they could continue their studies. The remainder of his body was sent back to St. Luke’s where his skin was donated for burn patients.

Barbara said, “That was Bob, always giving.” She said that Bob would encourage supporting Alzheimer’s research.

Due to the pandemic, plans to remember Bob will be at a later date.