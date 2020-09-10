Schell City Fall Festival – Schell City will celebrate 149 years at their annual celebration on Sept 11 and 12 in Schell City. Festivities begin at 8 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 11, with silent auction bidding in the Community building. Opening ceremonies begin at 6 p.m. with the announcement of The Lawn of the Year, Citizen of the Year and the presentation of Grand Marshall Jim Carrier. The Royalty Coronation is at 6:30 and activities continue until 11 p.m.

Saturday opens with an 8 a.m. breakfast by the Schell City 4-H Club. The parade starts at 3 p.m. and music continues until 11 p.m. Check the full list of activities on page 10.

54 Cruisers Car Show – After a five month delay due to Covid-19, the 54 Cruisers will set up in downtown El Dorado Springs on Saturday, Sept 12, for their 27th car show. Registration is from 8 a.m. – 11 a.m. and awards are at 2 p.m. See more info on page 10.