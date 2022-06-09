One big show, three age categories, three cash prizes per group and an overall champ

Live auditions are preferred and held at the El Dorado Springs Community Center banquet room on Thursday, June 23 and Monday, June 27. 4-7 p.m.

Video submissions:

Live auditions are preferred. A piano keyboard and microphone will be provided. No bands are accepted or included in this particular event.

Upload your video to YouTube. You can keep the link private and only share it in an email to the coordinators of the talent show for inclusion. Deadline for video entry is Thursday, June 23, 7: p.m.

EldoPicnicTalentShow@gmail.com OR RonaldAlumbaugh@gmail.com.

Please include: (1) The video link, (2) Your name as you’d like it announced, (3) a phone number where you can be reached, (4) and your age on July 22.

Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation for sharing your talents and auditioning. The Talent Show is on Friday evening of the ElDo Picnic Celebration, July 22, 2022 at 7 p.m. If selected you will need to check in by 6:15 p.m

The Judges will take into consideration and try to establish an entertaining event for the free attending audience. That is to say trying to include acts that represent the age group and reflect a variety of performances with the following established guidelines:

Talent Contest Rules/Guidelines

The Talent Show may be entered once as a single performer, or as part of a group or act. Non-professionals only.

Performance is limited to one song/performance. (Sing, Play or dance, baton/rifle twirling, etc.)

Due to time constraints of the Talent Contest, you are not allowed extra time to set up instruments or complete a sound check. No bands will be permitted in the talent contest.

A professional sound system will be provided. When a contestant auditions, the song title with a link # used in Spotify (performed or YouTube will be forwarded to the professional sound personal and will have it prepared for the performance.

No contestant CDs will be used.

There will not be any required rehearsals after the audition.

The Talent Show is open to all ages.

Judges’ sheets will not be available to the contestants or any other party after the contest.

The Judges’ decisions are final.

Call 417-876-7838 or 417-876-2691 for more info.