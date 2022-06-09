The Picnic committee is proud to announce that the “Picnic” is bringing back a very popular event, the Lip Sync Contest.

Start planning your performance and more information will come your way in the next few weeks.

We will have 2 -3 age categories depending on entries. We hope some of you past winners will recreate your prize-winning performances.

Contact any picnic committee member or message us on the picnic Facebook page for more information.