The Picnic committee is proud to announce that the “Picnic” is bringing back a very popular event, the Lip Sync Contest.
Start planning your performance and more information will come your way in the next few weeks.
We will have 2 -3 age categories depending on entries. We hope some of you past winners will recreate your prize-winning performances.
Contact any picnic committee member or message us on the picnic Facebook page for more information.
