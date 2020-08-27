DAELEN ACKLEY HONORED – The Springfield Sports Commission Awards Banquet, which recognizes great achievements for the area of Southwest Missouri each year, was held on Monday, August 10 for the 2019-2020 schovol year. Each sport had 6-8 representatives to be chosen from and then a winner was announced. This year Daelen Ackley was honored to be one of the representatives up for the award in cross country. Along with Daelen in attendance were his parents, Earl and Sylvia Ackley, teammates, Brice Knoll, Trevyn Garringer and Connor Goatley, along with Coach Brian Goatley. As the night went on, and they came to the award for cross country, it was finally, with much anticipation, announced that Daelen ended up winning the 2019-2020 Springfield Sports Commission Award for cross country. He represented ElDo well. Photo by Earl Ackley.