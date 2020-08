Spicer-Grimsley VFW Post 257 will hold. a Veterans Appreciation breakfast from 8 a.m. – 11.am. (serving from 8-10) on Saturday, Aug. 29. at the Post, corner of 1st and Pine Streets.

Breakfast will include pancakes, biscuits and gravy, scrambled eggs, sausage, milk, juice and coffee.

Come share laughs, memories and stories. A VFW Officer will be present.

The breakfast is free to veterans and spouses.