Summary by Heath Oates

The El Dorado Springs R-2 Board met in regular session on Thursday August 12, 2021 in the MS/HS Library. There was a large group of new teachers and some members of the public in attendance, along with all 7 board members and the entire administrative team.

Board President Josh Floyd called the meeting to order at 7PM. The board adopted the consent agenda. The board was then introduced to all new teachers and administrators.

In old business, the board approved Taylor Excavating as the winning bid for the 1013 S Park Demolition and Renovation Project with a bid of $9,960. This will remove all structures on the property and create a gravel parking lot in 1013 and 1015 S Park lots. The board heard a construction update on the ag food science lab and with the track resurfacing project. The board then discussed the 2021-22 Covid-19 Strategic Plan and made an adjustment to the proposed plan.

The board then reinstated COVID leave of 10 days to all El Dorado Springs R-2 employees for the 2021-22 school year.

In new business, the board heard a legislative update for the 2021 legislative session and held a brief discussion regarding UTVs for the maintenance department. The board then heard from Ashley Rogers, representing the Bulldog Booster Club. The board approved the proposed plan to allow the Booster Club to sell season athletic passes to Booster Club members.

The board adopted the suite of handbooks and policy manuals for the district. Mr. Oates then presented on the ESSER 3 plan and stated that we have the opportunity to offer an excellent before and after school tutoring program with ESSER funds that has the potential to make an enormous difference in the life of students. Assistant Superintendent Dr. Tracy Barger then presented on the new plan for student engagement.

The board discussed a solar power proposal and directed Mr. Oates to let this proposal go with no action. The board then created the position of Band Flag Corps Leader, approved the special education compliance plan, then set Aug. 26 as the date for the tax rate hearing.

In closed session, the board hired Faye Koger as a high school science teacher, Calem Simrell as a middle school football coach, Stephanie Lame as color guard instructor, and Jay Martin as a HS/MS Cross Country Volunteer Assistant.