The Eldo Bulldogs beat the Stockton Tigers 22-19 in the annual Cedar County Bowl on Friday, 10/13.

Stockton was the first team to score, taking a 3-0 lead in the 1st quarter on a FG. ElDo responded with an 11 play, 80 yard TD drive setting the tone for an entertaining game. At halftime the score was 14-3 in favor of the Bulldogs. Stockton scored a TD and 2 point conversion on the opening drive of the 2nd half to make the score 14-11.

After successfully recovering an onside kick, the Bulldog defense stepped up and forced a Stockton fumble that they recovered on their own 47 yard line.

Two plays later, the Bulldog’s punched in another TD and 2 point conversion, making the score 22-11. Stockton responded with a TD and 2 point conversion, making the score 22-19 early in the 4th Quarter.

ElDo went on a 15 play drive that ended with a failure to convert 4th down. Stockton took over on downs on their own 22 yard line. ElDo’s Defensive forced a quick 4 and out as Stockton had to be aggressive down 3 and running out of time.

ElDo took over on downs at the 26 yard line and was able to pick up a 1st down and run some valuable time off the clock and forced Stockton to burn all 3 of their timeouts. Stockton regained possession of the ball on their own 8 yard line with just over a minute left in the game. Five plays later, the Bulldogs stopped Stockon on 4th and 11. ElDo lined up in victory formation, took 2 knees and watched their fans storm the field.

Eldo now leads the Cedar County Bowl with 13 wins to Stockton’s 7.

Offensive Stats

*345 rushing yards on 54 attempts

*3 rushing TDs, 2 of 3, 2 PT conversions

*2 fumbles, 1 lost

*Landon Murry, 31 carries for 160 yards, 2 TDs and 1-2 PT conversion

*Aidan Rotert, 16 carries for 75 yards, 1-2 PT conversion

*Trey Beisley, 6 carries for 68 yards, 1 TD

*Connor Bradley, 1 carry for 42 yards

Defensive Stats

*Stockon had 41 carries for 104 yards, 2.5 yards per carry

*10/16 passing for 111 yards

*56 total plays for 215 total yards, 3.7 yards per play

*Blake Esparza, 11 tackles

*Ben Schmidt, 8 tackles

*Randy Baker and Tag Gurley, 7 tackles

*Landon Murry, Matthew Esparza and Marcus Mossman, 6 tackles