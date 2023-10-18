Events to come

Oct. 21 – Saturday

8:30 a.m. vendors open– tasting at 11 a.m. $5 for tasting bowl – $3 for hotdog deal -Wayside Inn Museum CHILI COOK-OFF – Spring Street – El Dorado Springs

4 p.m.-7 p.m. – Clintonville Lodge #482 –FISH FRY – donations accepted – Sac Osage Electric Community Building

3 p.m. – 6 p.m. – Resource Fair – Family Restoration Center – 811 Owen Mill Rd, Stockton, MO 65785 – 417/522-9124

Oct. 26 – Thursday

10 a.m. – El Dorado Branch of the Cedar County Library – A history of Survival in the Hardscrabble Ozarks – Marideth Sisco Missouri Master Storyteller.

Oct. 28 – Saturday

12 p.m. Ride 4 Recovery -Stables RV Park, Stockton

4 p.m. – 8 p.m. Spooktacular – El Dorado Springs City Park

4 p.m. Family Fun Night – Community Plaza of Cedar Co. – 811 Owen Mill Road, Stockton for more info 417/955-6134

Oct. 31 – Tuesday

Open at 5 – VFW Halloween – corner of First and Pine – El Dorado Springs

6:30 p.m. – 8 P.M. – Trunk or Treat – Church of God (Holiness).