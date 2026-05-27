A Betsy Ross Presentation by local member Pat Taylor will be made at 10 a.m. and 10:30 am on June 6, at the corner of Main and Spring Streets in El Dorado Springs. Join us to learn about the First Flag Made for George Washington, Betsy Ross and the Revolutionary War.

In addition, 250 logo T-shirts, raffle tickets for a patriotic quilt depicting the American Revolution and made by local quilter Sue Hughes along with other various patriotic items will be sold.

Members will be available during the event to answer questions and hand out literature about DAR.