(Left) Larry Buckles and wife, Vicky, celebrate 60 years as a member of the NRLCA.

(Right) Retired Representative Debra Rayfield presents Larry Buckles with his 60 year pin.

Larry Buckles of Nevada, MO, has been honored with the NRLCA 60-Year Membership Award, recognizing a lifetime of dedication to the rural carrier craft and his community. Larry began his postal career in 1964 as a substitute rural carrier out of Walker, serving routes in Walker, Harwood and El Dorado Springs.

While subbing in 1967, Larry was drafted into the U.S. Army and served in Korea, where he drove buses transporting soldiers and later served as his battalion’s postmaster. After returning home, he resumed postal work and became the regular rural carrier on Jan. 13, 1979. During his career, he also served as an Academy Trainer and Defensive Driver Instructor.

Following retirement, Larry continued serving his community as a school bus driver and instructor, a Cottey College activity bus driver, and later worked four more years as a postal clerk in Walker. Larry’s 60 years of NRLCA membership reflect a career defined by service, leadership and dedication to others.