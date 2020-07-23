In partnership with the El Dorado Springs R-2 Schools, Parents as Teachers and the Hope Center of El Dorado Springs, we are offering the following USDA Farmers to Families Food Box program.

• Date” Friday, July 24

• Pick-up location: El Dorado Springs R-2 School east side/Park St. Bus ramp. Pick-up time: 12-?? (as long as the supply hold out)

• First come, first served

• NO INCOME GUIDELINES!

• Please invite your friends and spread the word so that we can get this food distributed to people in our community.

The boxes will be primarily fresh fruits and vegetables. These boxes will be provided free of charge for any resident of Cedar County or surrounding areas, regardless of income. You do not have to have children to get a box.

The distribution will be drive-through and volunteers will load them in your vehicle. You will not have to get out of the car. Distribution will start at 12 p.m. and continue as long as the food boxes last. You may pick up for other families.

Local churches and service organizations are welcome to organize pick-up and delivery for older folks or people who cannot pick up on their own.