Due to the increase of positive COVID-19 cases in southwest Missouri, all outdoor and open window visits are canceled effective July 17, until further notice at all CMH long-term care facilities. Closed window visits continue to be available.

Citizens Memorial Health Care Foundation owns and operates these facilities and is taking preventative measures to minimize the risk of coronavirus exposures to residents and staff. Family and friends are encouraged to stay connected to residents by using Skype, FaceTime, phone calls and email and following social media pages.

“We are closely monitoring the increase in positive COVID-19 cases in the area. For the health and safety of our residents and staff, we feel it is necessary to suspend visitation until the rate of positive COVID-19 cases decreases in our area communities,” says Beverly Derrickson, CMH Foundation chief operating officer. “We appreciate everyone’s patience and understanding. We will continue to provide updates on our social media pages.”

For additional questions, please contact the long-term care facilities: Ash Grove Healthcare Facility, 417-751-2575; Butterfield Residential Care Center, 417-328-6380; Citizens Memorial Healthcare Facility, 417-326-7648; Colonial Springs Healthcare Center, 417-345-2228; Community Springs Healthcare Facility, 417-876-2531; Lake Stockton Healthcare Facility, 417-276-5126 and Parkview Health Care Facility, 417-326-3000.