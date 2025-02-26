From the El Dorado Sun Newsroom

VERNON COUNTY, Mo. — A two-vehicle collision on U.S. Highway 54 two miles south of Walker Friday night claimed four lives and injured six, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported.

The crash occurred about 8 p.m. Feb. 21 when a 2025 Toyota Corolla, driven by a 49-year-old Camdenton man, failed to stop at a stop sign near State Highway C and was struck by a 2015 GMC Terrain driven by a 38-year-old man from Osceola. The impact sent the Corolla off the roadway, where it hit a fence and a tree.

Police said three passengers in the Corolla died — an 18-year-old from Springfield, a 19-year-old from Climax Springs and a 21-year-old from Camdenton — and the driver of the GMC Terrain was killed. The Corolla driver sustained serious injuries along with a 38-year-old woman from Camdenton, a 39-year-old woman from Osceola, two juveniles with minor injuries and an 18-year-old with moderate injuries. The injured were transported to Nevada Regional Hospital in Nevada, Freeman West in Joplin and Cox South and Mercy hospitals in Springfield.

In a statement posted on social media, the Climax Springs School District confirmed that three recent graduates — Ava Wolfe, Jayden Butterfield and Violet Corado — were involved in the crash after attending an away basketball game. The district noted that Ava and Jayden, both district employees, were known for their dedication to students. School officials made counselors available to students and staff following the incident.

The El Dorado Sun offers condolences to all those affected by this tragedy.

Stay updated on local cases by subscribing to The El Dorado Springs Sun. Please send all corrections or typos to sunpub@centurylink.net, including the article information in the subject line.