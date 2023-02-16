An investigation conducted by the Cedar County Sheriff’s Office, has resulted in the discovery of a human body, in rural Cedar County, between El Doado Springs and Stockton. As a result of the investigation, on Wednesday, Feb. 8, a search warrant was served at the location, and the body of a female was found buried on the property.

The investigation revealed that she had been buried on the property for several weeks. The remains were turned over to Cedar County Coroner, Dr. Andrew Wyant. Her cause of death has not yet been determined, pending the results of an autopsy. Wyant said an autopsy has been performed and officers are waiting on a positive ID from dental records.

Numerous persons of interest and witnesses have been contacted and interviewed. This is an ongoing investigation. Further details will be released as the investigation progresses.

Cedar County Sheriff,

James McCrary