On Saturday, Feb. 4, at 9:30 p.m. the fire department was dispatched to a small grass fire in a ditch on Lake Hill Rd. One truck and two firefighters responded.

On Sunday, Feb. 5, at 6:17 p.m. the department was dispatched to several locations for natural cover fire in rural St. Clair and Cedar Counties. They were all control burns. Four trucks and 13 firefighters responded.

Later that evening at 11:16 p.m. the department responded to a control burn rekindle on S. Hwy. 32. The three trucks and 10 firefighters response was cancelled while en route.

On Monday, Feb. 6, at 1:51 p.m. the department was dispatched to a two vehicle accident on Hwy. 97. Trucks were cancelled en route. Two trucks and 5 firefighters responded.

On Saturday, Feb. 11, at 7:49 p.m. the department was dispatched to a vehicle fire on S. 101 Rd. Three trucks and 13 firefighters responded.