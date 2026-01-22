The El Dorado Springs Fire Department held its annual banquet at the Church of God (Holiness) Fellowship Hall on Saturday, Jan. 17. Special recognition was given to J.T. Jackson as his name is now listed in the plaque as being inducted into the Fire Department Hall of Fame.

He was remembered for his great love for El Dorado Springs and his love for the Fire Department. Jackson died in 2022.

Representative Dane Diehl was also recognized for the work he did in securing $550,000 in the state budget to help the fire department, Sheriff’s department, law enforcement and ambulance service to communicate better.

Others recognized were: Cedar County Ambulance District, Cedar County Sheriff’s Office, Missouri Highway Patrol, El Dorado Springs Police Department, El Dorado Springs Dispatchers, Star Newspaper, El Dorado Springs Sun, Cedar County Republican, KESM, Bruce Rogers, City Manager, Britney Spencer, City Clerk, Allen Hicks, Councilman, Nathan Murrel, Mayor, Gabby Kinnett, Councilwoman, Peggy Carter, Councilwoman, Dane Diehl, State Representative, JT Jackson Family, Hall of Fame, Austin Taylor, 20 years, Robert Floyd, 40 years, Brandon Daniels – 1st in fire call responses, Ron Brown – 2nd in fire call responses and Austin Taylor – 3rd in fire call responses.