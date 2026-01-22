From the El Dorado Springs Newsroom

Candidate filing for local offices and political party committee positions will open at 8 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 26, and close at 5 p.m. Tuesday, March 30.

All filings must be completed in person at the Cedar County Clerk’s Office.

The filing period applies to local county offices and to political party central committee positions. Individuals considering a run for office are encouraged to complete the filing process within the designated timeframe.

Questions regarding eligibility, filing requirements, or available positions should be directed to the County Clerk’s Office.