On Tuesday, Aug. 17, at 6:48 p.m. the Fire Department was dispatched to the corner of Hickory and Jackson to a reported power line down. Truck 5 and five firefighters responded.

On Wednesday, Aug. 18, at 1:31 p.m. a firefighter went to a residence on 201 Rd. for a carbon monoxide gas check. None was found.

On Thursday, Aug. 19, at 8:50 p.m. the fire chief was dispatched to a convenience store on Hwy. 54 for a report of a gas leak. None was found.

On Friday, Aug. 20, at 8:30 the fire chief was asked to check on a large fire on Main St. Extension. It was a control burn.

On Saturday, Aug. 21, at 7:12 a.m. the Fire Department was dispatched to a residence on Gay St. for a gas line fire under the house. Three trucks and eight firefighters responded.