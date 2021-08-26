Chris Farrell, a season one winner of History Channel’s Forged in Fire, will join the celebration at the 2021 Kansas City Renaissance Festival.

Farrell is the owner of Fearghal Blades, a custom bladesmithing business based in Austin, TX. He competed in the 2015 premiere season of Forged in Fire, which challenges bladesmiths to create functional weapons under time and material constraints. He defeated three competitors with his production of a traditional Indian throwing weapon called a Chakram.

Farrell started Fearghal Blades in 2011. He produces custom, handmade items and offers demonstrations of his craft around the country. The Kansas City Renaissance Festival is pleased to have him showcase his talents for our 2021 season.

The Kansas City Renaissance Festival will be open weekends from Sept. 4 to Oct. 17, plus Labor Day (Sept. 6) and Monday, Oct. 11. Tickets and information are available at www.kcrenfest.com.

Chris Farrell is available for interview and profile opportunities. He can be contacted directly at 512-820-6138 or through www.fearghalblades.wixsite.com/chrisfarrell.