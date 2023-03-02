On Sunday, Feb. 19, at 1:20 p.m. the fire department was dispatched to two grass fires. One on S. 175 Rd. and the other at the coaches pitch ball field on Industrial Dr. Three trucks and 11 firefighters responded.

On Monday, Feb. 20, at 2:24 p.m. the department was dispatched to a street ditch fire on Gentry caused by a downed power line. One truck and 11 firefighters responded.

At 8:35 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 23, the fire department responded to a brush pile fire threatening a skid loader on 550 Rd. Six trucks and 14 firefighters were involved.

On Friday, Feb. 24, at 2:17 p.m. the fire department was dispatched to a natural cover fire on E. 800 Rd. Four trucks and 13 firefighters responded.