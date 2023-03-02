The deadline to register to vote for the April 4, 2023, General Municipal Election is Wednesday, March 8, 2023. The County Clerk’s office will be open until 5 p.m. on that day for your convenience.

If you have missed voting in two General Elections you could need to register again. You may call the Voter Registrar’s office at 417.276.6700 Ext. 220 to see if you are currently registered.