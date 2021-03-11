On Sunday, Feb. 28, at 8:49 a.m., the Fire Department was dispatched to a residence on E. 166 Rd. for a medical lift assist. Six firefighters responded.

Later that afternoon, at 2:39 p.m., the Fire Department responded to another lift assist request on Allison Rd. Seven firefighters responded.

On Tuesday, March 2, at 2:30 p.m., the Fire Department was dispatched to a storage building fire on Tally Bend Rd. in Vernon County. Truck 5, Tanks 1 and 2, and seven firefighters responded.

On Tuesday, March 2, at 10:28 p.m., the fire Department was dispatched to the airport to set-up and protect a landing zone for a medical aircraft. Trucks 5 and five firefighters responded.

On Wednesday, March 3, at 4:50 a.m., the Fire Department was dispatched to the airport to set-up and protect a landing zone for a medical aircraft. Truck 5 and five firefighters responded.

On Friday, March 5, at 1:20 p.m., the Fire Department was dispatched to a structure fire on S. Kirkpatrick. Trucks 2, 4 and 5, and 10 firefighters responded.