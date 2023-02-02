On Tuesday, Jan. 24, T 12: 29 p.m. the fire department was dispatched to a two vehicle accident west of town on hwy. 54. Three trucks and eight firefighters responded.

On Wednesday, Jan. 25, at 10:07 a.m. the fire department was dispatched to a tent fire on N. Kirkpatrick. One truck and seven firefighters responded.

On Wednesday, Jan. 25, at 5:42 p.m. the department was dispatched to a brush pile fire at County Rd. 2850 and Rebel Rd. in Vernon County. The trucks were cancelled enroute. Four trucks and 16 firefighters responded.

On Saturday, Jan. 28, at 2:43 p.m. the fire department was dispatched to a greass fire on E. 320 Rd. Four trucks and 10 firefighters responded.