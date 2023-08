On Monday, July 24, at 4:26 p.m. the fire department was dispatched to a trash fire on County Rd. 150 east of town. Five trucks and 19 firefighters responded. While this was going on, the chief and an assistant chief assisted law enforcement at a minor traffic accident west of town on US 54 Hwy.

On Friday, July 28, at 12:25 p.m. the department was dispatched to a trash fire on N. Kirkpatrick St. One truck and six firefighters responded.