PIECING IT TOGETHER – The El Dorado Springs Senior Center at 604 South Forest is the next beneficiary of the local ladies that paint. After finishing their project on Hwy. 54, they are helping some of the seniors at the center to paint 4’x4’ “quilt blocks” designed to hang outside. Above the door to the center will be one large painting. As one painter said, “It will be farmish.”

Donations toward further painting projects can be sent to the El Dorado Springs Chamber of Commerce Office at 102 W. Hwy 54.