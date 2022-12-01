On Monday, Nov. 21, at 11 a.m. the fire department was dispatched to a structure fire in Filley on Hwy. 32. Four trucks and 12 firefighters responded.

As that incident was wrapping up, the department was dispatched on a mutual aid with Olympia Fire Department but was cancelled enroute.

On Tuesday, Nov. 22, at 1:03 p.m. the fire department was dispatched to the airport to set up and protect a landing zone for a medical aircraft. Two trucks and six firefighters responded.

On Tuesday, Nov. 22, at 2:28 a.m. the fire chief was dispatched to a carbon monoxide call on W. Cruce.

On Thursday, Nov. 24, at 7:55 a.m. the fire chief was dispatched to a residence on Long Lane for a carbon monoxide call. CO detector was malfunctioning.

On Thursday, Nov. 24, at 11:50 a.m. the fire department was dispatched to a MVA on S. Summer St. Three trucks and 18 firefighters responded.

On Friday, Nov. 25, at 3:17 p.m. the fire department was dispatched to the airport to set up and protect a landing zone for a medical aircraft. Two trucks and seven firefighters responded.

On Friday night at 10:43 p.m. the fire department was dispatched to a two vehicle motor accident on Hwy. 54 and AA Hwy. in Vernon County. The department was cancelled enroute. Two trucks and 10 firefighters responded.