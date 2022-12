On November 27, 2022, at approximately 14:10 hours, officers of the El Dorado Springs Police Department responded to the 100 block of North Jackson Street, concerning a deceased person in the nearby creek bed. The Cedar County Coroner’s Office is assisting in the investigation. There is no apparent evidence of foul play. The victim was identified as Tori B. Richards, 30, of El Dorado Springs. The investigation continues.