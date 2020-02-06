ASHLAN GRACE RESONER ARRIVES JAN. 24 – It took a while, but Ashlan Grace, daughter of Jonathan and Megan Reason of El Dorado Springs, arrived at Nevada Regional Medical Center on Jan. 24, 2020. She was 21 inches long and weighed seven pounds and 7 ounces. She is welcomed home by Logan, 12, and Aidan, 8.

Grandparents are Joanne and Mike Alexander and the late Raymond Reasoner and Lonnie Perdue and the late Andrea Clark.

As the first baby of the New Year, Ashlan Grace receives prizes from local merchants. They include: a gift from Simmons Bank; two fries and cheeseburgers from Simone’s Drive-in; $25 savings account at Community Bank of El Dorado Springs, free gift from Pittstop, free 8×10 color photograph (as it appears in the newspaper) from the El Dorado Springs Sun; Cap and T-shirt for Dad from Fugate Motors; $25 gift certificate from Woods Supermarket: gift from Mercy Clinic; $25 gift card for baby’s first birthday from Angie’s Cakes, gift from Evans, $20 gift certificate from Station 3 Pizzeria,; gift from Norval Schwalm Appliances/Furniture; gift from Community National Bank and Trust; and free Circle S Cap for Dad and Mom.