by Melanie Chance

The El Dorado Sun

Michael Shane Rush Jr. is facing multiple felony charges following a pattern of reckless and dangerous behavior, raising serious concerns among law enforcement and the community.

Rush, who was dismissed from the Cedar County Sheriff’s Department, has been charged with child abuse or neglect and second-degree domestic assault stemming from incidents on July 27, 2024. He was arrested by the Cedar County Sheriff’s Office in Stockton and is awaiting further court proceedings.

In a separate case, Rush was cited for driving 128 mph in a 65-mph zone—more than double the legal speed limit. Court records show he pleaded guilty and was granted a suspended imposition of sentence, resulting in two years of unsupervised probation through the Polk County Circuit Court.

Court documents reveal a pattern of delayed hearings and rescheduled court dates before Rush finally entered a guilty plea. He was sentenced to 180 days in jail, but the sentence was suspended, allowing him to remain on bench probation with conditions, including 50 hours of community service.

Adding to concerns, Rush’s defense attorney, Dakota W. Paris, recently filed a motion to withdraw as his legal counsel. The filing, submitted on March 6, 2025, just five days before his next court appearance in Cedar County Circuit Court, cites undisclosed reasons that may be protected under attorney-client privilege.

Kathy Johnson, the children’s grandmother, is pleading with the court to consider the situation carefully and to make the right decision. “I don’t know what else to do anymore. I’m desperate for them to listen, to understand. This man is a monster, and I need the court to see that. This isn’t just a case; it’s my family’s life. We can’t wait forever. How much longer do we have to suffer before justice is served?” Johnson said, her voice with emotion.

“I feel so helpless. The system is supposed to protect children, but all I see is delay after delay. How can they keep allowing him to walk free when we know what he’s done?” she continued. “This man should not be allowed anywhere near them or anyone else’s children. And yet here we are, still waiting for a decision, still waiting for justice. Every day that passes is one day too many.”

She also expressed her frustration over what she perceives as a lack of accountability. “When will the mother be held accountable for what’s happening? As a mother, it’s her responsibility to protect her children, not put them in harm’s way. If you let this happen, if you allow them to stay in an unsafe environment, then you’re just as guilty.”

Johnson’s words were filled with raw emotion, revealing her deep anguish and growing sense of hopelessness. “I know what the Children’s Advocacy Center has reported—that three of the siblings witnessed the abuse. When will the judicial system do what is right? When will they step in and protect these kids?”

Rush remains free on bond, and a case management conference was scheduled for March 10, 2025, in Cedar County Circuit Court. His attorney’s motion to withdraw and the request for a public defender have delayed the process further, but the case is set to continue with a conference in May.

