El Dorado Springs VFW Post 257? Held their annual scholarship banquet on March 6 at the VFW Hall to recognize and celebrate the winners of the Patriots Penn and Voice of Democracy essay winners.

Patriots Pen youth essay contest began in 1995 as a way to encourage young minds to examine America’s history, along with their own experiences in modern American Society along with their writing skills.

The Patriot’s Pen program is for students in grades 6 – 8. The topic chosen by the national Commander was “My voice in America’s Democracy. The post received 36 entries from three different schools: Roscoe Middle School, El Dorado Christian Middle School and El Dorado Springs Middle School.

The National Association of Broadcasters started the Voice of Democracy Scholarship Program in 1947. The VF W became a National Sponsor in the 1950’s and assumed sole responsibility for the program in 1961. The competition was created to provided students in grades 9 – 12 with the opportunity to express themselves in regard to democratic ideas, principles and patriotism

The topic chosen by the National Commander is “Is America Today Our Forefathers’ vision?

The post received a total of 31 entries from three different schools: El Dorado Christian High School, El Dorado Springs High School and Stockton High School.

Stockton students, Seth Campbell and Megan Lee were both submitted to district competition where Megan came in first. Her essay follows. See all winners on page 10.