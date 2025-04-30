The continuing saga of a black bear legally shot in 2022

(To refresh your memory, back in 2022, 12-year-old Wiley Williams, from El Dorado Springs had a one of 20 black bear tags available in his area of the Missouri Ozarks. He hunted on his family’s property in Christian County. He killed a 424 lb. black bear. Not the end of the story.)

The bear was sent to a taxidermist in Oklahoma.

Through Operation Game Thief, a tipster accused Wiley’s father of shooting the bear.

After and extensive interview, Wiley father was issued a citation for placing bait to put others in violation.

According to court documents “the bear carcass was located in Oklahoma at a taxidermist. With the assistance of the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation, MDC agents obtained possession of the bear carcass and stored it in a freezer in an evidence locker within an MDC facility where it remains to the present day.”

MDC refuses to give the bear to Wiley because according to #CSR 10-7.900, Black bear may not be hunted, pursued, taken or killed with the aid of bait….

Information provided TJ Graven, Legislative Liaison to the Missouri Department of Conservation said the incident is still considered active litigation pending a potential appeal following final judgment.

Please read Findings of Fact, Conclusions of Law and Judgment on Page 5 and 8.