Transparency and accountability in law enforcement

by Melanie Chance

Sheriff James McCrary recently engaged with me in an informative discussion about the pressing questions and concerns of the Cedar County community. For part of the interview, McCrary was joined by Chief Deputy Jeffries. McCrary emphasized his commitment to transparency and highlighted several initiatives to strengthen communication between the Cedar County Sheriff’s Office and residents.

“We have launched a dedicated social media page to focus on timely press releases and weekly reports,” McCrary said. Both he and Chief Deputy Jeffries will continue providing regular updates to keep the community informed.

With a law enforcement career spanning back to 1988, McCrary attended the Missouri Southern Police Academy and began his journey with the City of Stockton Police Department, serving as Chief of Police from 1999 to 2002. He later transitioned to the Cedar County Sheriff’s Office as Chief Investigator following consolidation efforts between city and county law enforcement. Currently, McCrary oversees 10 full-time deputies and 21 reserves, demonstrating the team’s high level of dedication.

A notable aspect of the Cedar County Sheriff’s Office is that deputies are not required to take a physical fitness test, which sets it apart from many other sheriff’s departments that have such requirements. This has generated some discussion within the community about the differing standards.

Chief Deputy Jeffries, a department member since 2004, is one of McCrary’s longest-serving deputies. Kevin Lowe is another long-serving member who plays a critical role in the department’s operations. During our conversation, Sheriff McCrary also gave me a tour of the facility. Although cameras were not allowed, he praised all those working behind the scenes, from dispatch to booking, who often go unnoticed yet play essential roles in running the facility.

When discussing the ongoing debate about marijuana use among law enforcement officers, McCrary provided a nuanced perspective. “There was a constitutional amendment that made marijuana legal in Missouri. However, it remains illegal at the federal level,” he explained. He reiterated the Sheriff’s Office’s commitment to maintaining a drug-free workplace. “I must uphold that,” he said.

Regarding disciplinary measures for officers found violating these policies, McCrary stated, “The Drug-Free Workplace Act does not make termination mandatory; it all depends on the unique circumstances.” His steadfast commitment to holding deputies accountable was evident as he emphasized the importance of upholding both constitutional standards and community trust.

Concerns about illegal immigration also surfaced during our conversation, particularly regarding Cedar County potentially serving as a holding area for undocumented immigrants. “We actually did fill out an application but did not get it,” McCrary noted.

Residents have also asked why Cedar County is housing Dade County inmates. “They no longer have a jail,” McCrary explained. “It was in really poor condition,” he added. When asked if they plan to rebuild, he admitted he did not know the answer.

Chief Deputy Jeffries praised McCrary’s efforts to advocate for better deputy compensation, saying, “He has fought so hard to get us raises.” McCrary noted that progress has been made over the years, adding, “It wasn’t that long ago we were just at $9.00 an hour,” as he emphasized the ongoing effort for better wages. He also praised the county commissioners, saying they have been good to work with over the years regarding budgets and salaries, which has helped bring deputy pay more in line with that of third-class counties.

Another topic addressed was community frustration surrounding the revolving door of justice for repeat offenders. “New laws limit the bond amounts, making it difficult for judges to keep certain individuals off the streets,” McCrary remarked, shedding light on the complexities facing the justice system.

Mental health considerations were also significant in the discussion. McCrary outlined how the Sheriff’s Office collaborates with organizations like Compass Health to meet the mental health needs of individuals in custody. “However, many treatment facilities won’t admit individuals with current criminal charges, which complicates matters even further,” he noted.

Sheriff McCrary’s unwavering dedication to understanding and addressing community concerns, along with the support of Chief Deputy Jeffries, reinforces trust and cooperation in Cedar County. While they will continue to face new challenges each day, one thing remains certain: they are up for the task.

Please send any corrections or typos to sunpub@centurylink.net with the article title in the subject line.