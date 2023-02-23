COOKIE SUCCESS AT THE CCMH AUXILIARY EVENT – The CCMH Auxiliary would like to say a “Special Thank You” to ALL who purchased cookies at the Valentine’s Day Cookie Sale that took place in the Gift Shop on February 14. All proceeds, as usual, will go toward the needs of Cedar County Memorial Hospital.

Pictured from left: Linda Bartkoski and Linda Maberry – Auxiliary Members with some of the confections that were offered on Valentine’s Day.