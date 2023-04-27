It all began with a phone call.

Virgil Fugate of Springfield called his 19 year-old-son, Harold, living in Kansas City at the time and said, “I think I’m going to buy the Ford dealership in El Dorado Springs. Would you come and help me?” The year was 1963.

Virgil purchased the Ford dealership, located at 203 N. Main. from Otis and Olan Black.

He had started working at a Chrysler/Plymouth and International Harvester Dealership in Ash Grove, MO in 1949. He became a full partner and sold out in 1963. Now he and his wife, Lavale, and son, Harold, owned a Ford Dealership. Virgil was the owner/ salesman, LaVale was the bookkeeper and Harold and three other people worked in the back.

According to Harold, when the dealership was purchased, they had two years to build a new facility. They continued to work at the North Main building while they planned their next move.

They bought the property on West Hwy 54 (where they are now) from Clyde Dale, where Mr. Dale ran some cattle.

By Aug 1965 they were up and running. Of all the thousands of cars that have been sold through Fugate Motors Harold remembers one of the first being a 1964 Ford Galaxy 500 for Ledgewood Stevens, from Schell City

In 1967 Harold started buying into the dealership. By 1970 he had taken over the business. At the time he was 27 and one of the youngest Ford Dealers in the U.S.

As the business grew, so did the building. It has been added on to twice. In addition, the lot has been greatly expanded.

Their first salesman was a Mr. Ed Brown out of Nevada. By 1972 Jim Truluck became a permanent fixture on the showroom floor. Mr. Truluck retired in the mid 1980’s.

In 1981 Fugate Ford became Fugate Motors when Harold added all the Chrysler, Dodge and Jeep products available at that time.

A year later the dealership added RV sales.

Back in the 60’s every dealership had a show date in September – usually the 4th Friday of the month. That’s when the new models for the following year arrived at the dealership. The new models were transported shrouded in secrecy so no one could see what they looked like. Upon arrival at the dealership they were hidden from the public and even kept on the showroom floor behind masked showroom windows. Then on the appointed date, the covers came off the cars and the showroom windows and the public was invited for coffee and donuts. It was a tradition that had been going on for years.

At Fugate Motors, for their first show date in 1963, they sold 10 cars.

Most cars in the early 60’s didn’t have automatic transmissions, or power windows and if they had A/C it was provided from a box under the dash.

Then in 1965 Ford produced the LTD with an automatic transmission and the a/c in the dash. It was standard with power windows and locks. The price was $5,500. Harold remembers his dad saying, “Who in El Dorado Springs is going to buy a $5,500 car?” They sold five the first day it was introduced.

The show date concept continued for several more years, but things began to change in 1965 when the Ford Mustang for 1965 was announced in the Spring of 1964. That was the first mid-year intro.

Harold has always enjoyed Muscles Cars, his favorite being the 1970 Mustang Boss 429. He had one for 28 years.

He says to be successful in business you have to be personable, aggressive and confident and let the customer know you can be trusted. He said you have to be able to build up a customer base and depend on repeat and referral business.

Harold attributes some of his success to a high school teacher in Walnut Grove who encouraged him.

From $3,200 cars to a market for $50,000 plus SUVs and pick ups there have been big changes in the business, not only in price but equipment. Everything has evolved. According to Harold it looks like 2023 will be the end of sedans. He also mentioned that he has an EV charging station on the front of his building, getting prepared for the future.

“When I first came here, it took a few years to get acclimated. Every community has its own culture. I feel like I belong. I’m now one of the Old Timers. ……

Fugate Motors will hold their 14th Hot Rod Performance Day from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. this Saturday, April 29. It is a fundraiser for Bright Futures. Come on out – see the local drivers and cars and congratulate Harold on 60 years in El Dorado Springs.