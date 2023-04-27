HONORED FOR 40 YEARS – Part of the festivities at the El Dorado Christian School, Saturday, April 22, was the presentation of State of Missouri House of Representatives recognition by 125th District Representative Dane Diehl.

(from left) Cheryl Eslinger, Randy Bland and Kenneth Smith have all given 40 years to the creation and advancement of the El Dorado Christian School. Mrs. Eslinger has taught at the school for 40 years; Mr. Bland has been a school board member for 40 years and (ret.) Pastor Kenneth Smith was the visionary and instigator that got the school started 40 years ago.

The fundraising banquet, “Preserve the Vision – Forming our future” celebrated 40 years of ministry through education.

Quest speaker for the evening was Mark Cravens, a senior pastor with New Life Community Church in Cincinnati, OH, who also represents the Renewanation organization.