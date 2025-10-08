From the El Dorado Springs Newsroom

EL DORADO SPRINGS, Mo. — Nine teams turned up the heat downtown Saturday, Oct. 4, for the Wayside Inn Museum Chili Cook-Off, where Brian Fugate of Sac Osage Electric earned first place. Judge Jacob Dawson and his son, Lincoln Dawson, finished second, and the El Dorado Springs Nursing Home (Community Springs Healthcare ) team placed third.

Eric Butterfield captured the People’s Choice award. Judges were Dane Diehl, Justin Trowbridge, and Todd Leonard.

In a show of community spirit, winners donated their prize money back to benefit the Wayside Inn Museum.

Chili teams – 1 Butterfield, 2 Jake Dawson, 3 Lions, 4 Sac Osage, 5 Community Springs, 6 CMH Walk In, 7 Evans, 8 Optimist and 9 Lisa Ringler.