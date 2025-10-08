From the El Dorado Springs Newsroom

As families across the nation begin making plans for Thanksgiving gatherings, one question looms as large as the turkey—what will the weather bring?

According to the Old Farmer’s Almanac, which recently released its 2025 Thanksgiving forecast, most Americans can expect mild conditions and relatively smooth travel. The publication, which claims an 80% historical accuracy rate since its founding in 1792, projects a warmer-than-normal fall extending through Thanksgiving week for much of the country.

Across the South, the Heartland, and into the upper Midwest, the Almanac predicts comfortable temperatures with only scattered precipitation. For Missourians and others in the central U.S., that means pleasant driving conditions and no major weather systems expected to disrupt the holiday rush.

Residents in the Northeast should prepare for a chillier Thanksgiving, with below-average temperatures and a few possible snow flurries—especially in northern New England—but no widespread storms are anticipated. The Atlantic Corridor may also feel brisk air, though travel delays due to weather appear unlikely.

The forecast is less favorable for those in the Pacific Northwest, where the Almanac warns of frequent rain and colder-than-normal conditions. Travelers in that region should anticipate slick roads and low visibility during the holiday week.

While long-range forecasts offer only a general outlook, the Old Farmer’s Almanac remains a trusted source for many rural readers planning their holiday travels. As always, experts advise checking local forecasts closer to the holiday for the most accurate updates.