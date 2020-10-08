SECOND ANNUAL JR. FIREFIGHTERS DAY – Over 150 youngsters plus adults attended the 2nd annual Jr. FireFighters event at the Shopko Parking on Saturday, Oc.t 3. Along with local firefighters, representatives from the Cedar County Sheriff’s Office, the El Dorado Springs Police Department and the Cedar County Ambulance District were also present. There was an obstacle course and a smoke house, educational information and the kids are allowed to crawl all over a fire truck. Sunday, Oct 4, 2020, was the beginning of Fire Prevention Week. The Jr. FireFigheter event is funded by the City of El Dorado Springs.