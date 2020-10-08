Sept. 30, we were notified that a student in El Dorado Springs R-2 Elementary School and a student in ElDo High School have tested positive for coronavirus. They, and the students who were in close contact with them, have been placed on quarantine. Parents have been notified.

Eighty-five students and staff are currently on quarantine. This is around 7% of our student population.

Oct. 1, we have a group of students who we anticipate will return to school and come off of quarantine.

At this point, the district is still planning on staying in “Green Status” in each building.

Compared to many districts, the El Dorado Springs School District has had a relatively low number of infections. Please continue to keep your children at home if they have COVID symptoms.

Thank you,

Heath Oates, Superintendent