The Clintonville Lodge Post 482 will host their annual pancake and sausage breakfast from 7-11 am. Saturday, Nov. 20. The Lodge is located at 117 N. Main St., El Dorado Springs.

There will be no set cost, donations are encouraged and much appreciated.

The meal will feature pancake, sausage, coffe and orange juice. Proceeds go towards the El Dorado Springs Scholarship Fund for the R-2 School.