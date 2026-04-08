On February 23, 2026, the Missouri State Board of Embalmers and Funeral Directors issued a Complaint and Notice of Violations to Respondents Charles “Randy” Sheldon and his funeral establishments.

Disciplinary Order

Having considered the evidence presented, the Board orders the following disciplinary action:

A. SHELDON’S INDIVIDUAL LICENSES: The funeral director license and preneed agent registration (license) held by Respondent Charles R. “Randy” Sheldon are hereby REVOKED. Pursuant to Section 333.330.5, RSMo, Sheldon shall not apply for any license or registration regulated by the Board for a period of three years. Sheldon’s apprenticeship as an embalmer is now void.

B. B. FUNERAL HOME LICENSES: The establishment and preneed provider licenses of Respondents Sheldon Funeral Home and Sheldon-Goodrich Funeral Home are REVOKED. The REVOCATION IS STAYED upon the following conditions:

(1) Respondents Sheldon Funeral Home and Sheldon-Goodrich Funeral Home shall provide the Board with monthly status reports, due on the 15th of each month, with the first status report due on or prior to May 15, 2026, and continuing monthly until all contracts and funds are cancelled and refunded or transferred to a licensed preneed seller.

(2) The status report must contain, at minimum, the following information, in a spreadsheet format: Full list of all preneed funeral contracts held by Respondents (alphabetized by purchaser name); Date contract originally written; Amount of contract; Amount of funds held, including how and where the funds are deposited; Amount of refund to consumer and/or amount transferred to new preneed licensed seller; Date of notice to consumer/purchaser regarding requirement to transfer or opportunity to cancel the contract, as set forth in paragraph 25 b. and c. of the Settlement Agreement; Date of transfer or cancellation of contract; If transferred, name of preneed licensed seller; Any additional information (or documentation such as bank records), as requested by the Board. Should the Board request any additional information or documentation, Respondents shall promptly provide the requested information with in 15 business days.

(3) All preneed funeral contracts and funds shall be resolved (by either cancellation and refund or transfer to a licensed preneed funeral seller) prior to October 1, 2026, with a final report submitted to the Board no later than October 15, 2026.

(4) In addition to the monthly status reports for preneed funeral contracts, the establishments shall also provide a monthly status report regarding the potential sale of the funeral homes. These status reports shall include, at minimum, whether the sale is ongoing, the pending closing date, whether any prospective purchaser has withdrawn its letter of intent, and any other status regarding the potential sale of the funeral homes. The sale of the funeral homes must be completed prior to October 15, 2026.

(5) All reports due shall be timely sent to the Board at the following email address: embalm@pr.mo.gov.

C. NEW FUNERAL DIRECTOR-IN-CHARGE: The funeral homes shall provide to the Board, no later than May 15, 2026, a written notice showing the name and written consent of the individual who will serve as the funeral dirctor-in-charge. Notice shall be sent to the Board at the following email address: embalm@pr.mo.gov.

D. In addition to the above, Respondents Sheldon Funeral Home and Sheldon-Goodrich Funeral Home shall comply with all conditions of probation, at required in the terms of the Settlement Agreement entered between the parties on or about April 12, 2023 and the Board’s Order of September 30, 2025. The period of probation for the establishments and preneed provider licenses for both funeral homes continues through April 27, 2028.

E. NEXT HEARING: In the event of non-compliance, a hearing shall be held before the Board at any of its future meeting dates, after proper notice to Respondents. The Board currently has meetings scheduled for June 10, September 16, and December 3, 2026. The Board may schedule a violation hearing for any of these dates, or others, as may be warranted. Motions to Continue will not be favored and shall only be granted for good cause.

F. RETURN LICENSES: Sheldon shall return to the Board within ten (10) days of the Order all indicia of licensure or registration previously issued. In the event Sheldon no longer has possession of such indicia, Sheldon shall provide an affidavit to that effect with in the same time period. Said affidavit shall detail the indicia of licensure or registration previously in Sheldon’s possession and provide adequate explanation as to why the item is no longer in Sheldon’s possession or control.

G. CEASE & DESIST: Sheldon shall immediately cease and desist the practice on funeral directing, practicing as an embalmer apprentice, and acting as a preneed agent. Sheldon shall discontinue any representation that he is licensed by the Board. This includes, but is not limited to, the removal of any reference to Sheldon as a funeral director, embalmer, and/or preneed agent on signs, websites, business cards, letterhead, social media or other advertising or correspondence.

H. At the conclusion of the prohibition period for re-application, the revocation of Sheldon’s individual licenses shall remain in effect permanently until such time as the Board may determine to reinstate or issue a new license.

The Board will maintain this order as an open record of the Board as required by Chapters 324, 333, 610 and 620, RSMo. If the Board determines that Respondents have violated a term or condition of the Order, the Board may elect to pursue any lawful remedies or procedure afforded it pursuant to the laws of Missouri.