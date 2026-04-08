Gwen asked me to attend the musical, “Redeemed,” at the Church of God (Holiness) it was a very good performance. The two lightening strikes were definitely unexpected. Actually, the first one scared the bejabbers out of me. The cast and crew did a great job.

It looks like the most popular color for this year’s Picnic T-Shirt is Berry so far. The top three are Berry, Chambray and Butter. Remember, this year we are honoring three Picnic retirees – Ron Alumbaugh, Debbie Floyd and Judi Baldwin. KSL