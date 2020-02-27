OSAGE RIVER 4-H WORKING ON TABERVILLE SCHOOL HOUSE – Osage River 4H is honored to be awarded the Missouri Department of Agriculture BOAC grant for $500.00. The “Building Our American Communities” grant will be used to help restore the wall and chimney area of the historic Taberville Schoolhouse cloakroom . The Osage River 4H club got its start at the Taberville Schoolhouse, where members would meet and gather around the old wood stove during colder months and enjoy the nostalgia of days gone by. Many parents of Osage River 4Hers remember attending Hoover 4H years ago when it also met at the schoolhouse. Osage River 4H members are taking the opportunity to give back to the community that has given so generously to them.

From left back row: Amanda Evans, Debbie Elder, Marcia Abbott, Alivia Bray, Makayla Pennington, Cameron Lawson, Cheyenne Lame, Hannah Smith, Stephanie Lame, Abigail Lame and Susan Abbott. From left front row: Alexus Evans, Judd Lawson, Travis Bland, Adam Cartright and Monica Cartright.