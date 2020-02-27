During the Monday, Feb. 17, El Dorado Springs city council meeting, Glenda Baker asked about the property on the corner of Lafayette and Kirkpatrick saying it smells really bad. She asked if the city was going to do anything about it. She also asked about the property at 704 Jackson.

Baker also said two or three citizens had asked her to mention that Christmas lights are still hanging at the entrance of the Park and asked when will they be taken down. City Manager Bruce Rogers said that he will get with Park Superintendent Riley Julian.

Allen Hicks inquired about the pot holes at Fields and Main. Rogers said that MoDOT has patched that area in the past. Rogers said he will talk to MoDot when the meeting to discuss resurfacing of Main Street is discussed. The pot holes are within the state right-of-way.

onnie Vann asked about the marijuana ordinances -why is the state allowing it if it’s against federal law. He has contacted senators and representatives and is fed up with their responses. Rogers explained the ordinances that the city passed are to regulate within the city.

Rogers said the auditors hope to have their report to present to the council in March.

Rogers gave the council a sample draft of a letter that will be sent to all water customers in the city. The letter explains about the temporary chlorination that will be done. The chlorination will be done on a two -month basis at three well sites. The exact date of the process has not been decided.

Mayor Cory Gayman asked for an update on the residency requirements for police officers. Rogers said that the State legislature is considering a bill that would establish a state -wide mandatory residence requirement. Rogers said that if the city passed an ordinance that was different that the final version passed by the state, the city would have to repeal the city ordinance.

Present at the meeting were Gayman, Nathan Murrell, Jim Luster, Nick Bland, Brett Entrikin, Rogers and City Clerk Kandi Baldwin.