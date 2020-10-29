It’s always exciting to have our governor visit the Wonder City of west central Missouri. Governor Parson is on his state-wide tour to rally support for President Trump, Vice President Mike Pence, and Missouri’s Republican statewide ticket. Gov. Parson is on board the “Mike Works” bus to join Missourians at 33 stops across the state, promoting his strong leadership with a balanced approach to combating COVID-19, rebuilding our state’s economy, and protecting the American Dream.

Governor Parson selected El Dorado Springs to be on the tour!

Date And Time: Friday, Oct. 30, 2:30 PM – 3:15 PM CDT

Location: 1305 MO-32 – El Dorado Springs, US Hwy 54 & Hwy 32, between the El Dorado Springs Chamber of Commerce and CCMH Medical Mall)

To attend the event you must RSVP. (It’s FREE and required to attend the event.) https://www.eventbrite.com/e/mike-works-tour-cedar-county-registration-126018734427.